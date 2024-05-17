Caribbean Lottery continues to support the WYCCF | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - The Caribbean Lottery through its philanthropic initiatives program continues to contribute to the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) and made a presentation of a generous donation to the WYCCF in assisting with the care for clients with an intellectual disability in their Sister Basilia Center.

The Caribbean Lottery is a long-term supporter of the WYCCF Foundation and was the first donor to the Hospice of WYCCF, which opened in October 2019. After that they have donated to the nursing home and the psychogeriatric daycare, in support of clients who have a form of dementia (such as Alzheimer’s disease). Their generous donations have made it possible to purchase many needed materials to further improve the quality of care.

WYCCF offers twelve different care products in its three departments and cares for a large variety of clients. One of its departments is the Sister Basilia Center (SBC), which opened in 1984 and has expanded from offering daycare activities to a Residence in St. John’s Estate and a successful Guided Living unit in Hope Estate.

In the SBC Day Activity Center 65 clients come from Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 3:30 pm to do meaningful activities which supports them in achieving their personal development goals. For these activities many different materials are needed to do sensory activities such as music, arts and crafts and to develop self-help (motor) skills and independence. For this purpose, the WYCCF foundation requested a donation to purchase different materials.

Ms. Paula Williams Business Operation Manager for the EC region of the Caribbean Lottery expressed her appreciation for the care the WYCCF offers to the most vulnerable persons in our society. The elderly, persons with dementia and clients with an intellectual disability receive quality care from the WYCCF and supporting them in this process is important, she expressed. We encourage other businesses in the community to support the WYCCF initiatives.

On behalf of the WYCCF, Mrs. Bregje Boetekees, who is the Operations Manager, expressed her deep appreciation and gratitude to Caribbean Lottery for their unwavering support in offering trusted quality care.