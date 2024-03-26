Caribbean Pan African Network, speakers from Bonaire, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Martin, VI, and Curacao | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Caribbean Pan African Network (CPAN) Symposium on Non-Independent Caribbean Territories/Protectorates took place at Zoom online on March 26, 2024.

Human rights, decolonization, independence, and Reparations relative to remaining European and American colonies in the Caribbean region were among key topics addressed by some nine panelists spanning at least seven territories and five language zones of the region https://rb.gy/r5mksp

The symposium sought to “examine the decolonization movement in the Caribbean” in observance of the March 25 International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, said Dr. ChenziRa Davis Kahina (Virgin Islands, CPAN). At the virtual meeting, IG advisor Dr. Carlyle G. Corbin presented a revealing summary of the location and of legal status issues of territories in the region—hinting also at related aspects of the remaining territories in the Pacific.

Ambassador David Comissiong of Barbados moderated the conference attended by Zoomers who had registered from the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe, and Africa. Ambassador Comissiong wrapped up the presentations by indicating there will be follow up activities.

He also noted the historical, cultural, and political links of CPAN and related activities in the region’s territories and independent countries to “Global Africa,” “Pan Africanism,” and the “Caribbean Civilization.”

The CPAN symposium speakers hailed from Bonaire, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Martin, both Virgin Islands territories, and Curacao. The recording of the symposium was posted on YouTube on Tuesday afternoon https://rb.gy/q8dox9