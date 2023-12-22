Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club Celebrates a Year of Triumphs and Festive Cheer | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - "We learn through action," echoes the theme for the year at Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club as we reflect on a journey marked by remarkable achievements and festive celebrations.

Looking back on the year's accomplishments, the club is thrilled to announce the achievement of 9 out of 10 goals set for the Term. This places Caribbean Pearls as the first club in Division I to reach such heights, showcasing the dedication and hard work of its members.

The club's visibility soared during the 'Meet the Press' challenge, where Toastmasters and Caribbean Pearls were highlighted on radio & television. Additionally, outstanding performances in the '9 to Shine' challenge garnered well-deserved recognition.

On December 6th, Distinguished Toastmaster Vernicia Brooks led a successful training session on the education program Pathways, bringing new members up to speed on program navigation.

Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club was honoured with the prestigious Eileen Wolfe Diamond Award of Excellence from the district in both the first and second terms, underscoring the club's unwavering commitment to excellence.

Closing the year on a festive note, the club gathered on December 20th for a delightful Christmas dinner at TJ’s Cassava Coal Pot Restaurant. The evening featured good food, entertaining table topics, and lively karaoke. Congratulations to the best-dressed female, Vernicia Brooks, DTM, best-dressed male, TM Dario Skeete, and a special surprise gift for TM Patrice Toma.

As the year concludes, Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club wishes everyone a joyous holiday season and a New Year filled with new milestones and achievements.