Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club Celebrates Final Meeting of 2023-2024 Term with “Back to the 60s” Theme | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - The Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club held their final meeting for the 2023-2024 term on June 19th at Carl's and Sons. The event was a vibrant celebration under the theme "Back to the 60s," with members embracing the spirit of the era by dressing in iconic 60s outfits.

President Maria Eduardo highlighted the significance of the 60s theme, noting how the decade was marked by groundbreaking cultural, social, and technological changes that continue to inspire innovation and progress today. She emphasized that the energy and creativity of the 60s served as a perfect metaphor for the club’s journey over the past year.

Eduardo expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all members for their contributions and dedication throughout the term. She also shared her excitement and optimism for the upcoming term, looking forward to building on the successes of the past year. Additionally, Eduardo congratulated the newly elected board under the leadership of incoming President Christina Blythe wishing them great success in the coming year.

Reflecting on the importance of joy in learning, Eduardo quoted Ralph Smedley, the founder of Toastmasters International: "We learn best in moments of enjoyment." She explained that this philosophy was why the evening was planned as a fun end-of-year celebration.

The event featured a fun Table Topics Session and a lively karaoke competition, with TM Jonathan Raymond, a visiting Toastmaster, delivering a soulful rendition of "Three Times a Lady," which captured the crowd and earned him the title of crowd favorite.

In attendance were Division I Director Valeska Laurant, Administration Manager Melissa Harrison, Area Director Jeaninina Dupersoy, and several visiting Distinguished Toastmasters.

The meeting was a fitting end to a productive and engaging year for the Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club, setting a positive tone for the new term ahead.