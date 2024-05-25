Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club Shines at D81 Caribbean Toastmasters Conference in Trinidad | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/TRINIDAD - The Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club recently participated in the D81 Caribbean Toastmasters Conference, held in Trinidad from May 15th to 19th, 2024. The conference, themed "ELEVATE 2024: Imagine the Possibilities," brought together Toastmasters from across the region for a week of inspiring events and activities.

The club proudly received three prestigious awards: the Eileen Wolfe Diamond Award of Excellence for the 1st and 2nd quarter of the 2023 - 2024 term and Select Distinguished Award for the 2022 - 2023 term. A total of 28 Toastmasters from Division I (St. Martin, St. Eustatius and Martinique) including six (in photo) from the Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club, attended the conference.

For many attendees, including Club President Maria Eduardo, this was their first Toastmasters in person conference. Eduardo expressed her excitement and joy, stating, "Besides the speech contests and educational sessions, what stood out for me was fellowship and networking. We also had the opportunity to take tours and visit several historic sites, which enriched the entire experience."

Conferences like these play a vital role in the development of Toastmasters, providing a platform for personal growth, professional networking, and the exchange of ideas. In-person events foster a sense of community and connection, enabling members to build relationships, share experiences, and gain new perspectives that enhance their communication and leadership skills.

The Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club looks forward to applying the knowledge and experiences gained from this conference to continue elevating their club and its members.