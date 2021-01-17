Carnival 2021 booths, troupes, promoters’ meetings this week | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has scheduled various meetings with its stakeholders this week in preparation for Carnival 2021.

The first two meetings will be held upcoming Tuesday, January 19. All registered Carnival troupes and those still interested to participate are invited to a meeting at 6:00pm on Tuesday at the SCDF office on Illidge Road. That will be followed by a meeting for Carnival concert promoters at 7:00pm.

Then on Thursday, January 21, the SCDF will host a meeting with all booth holders at 6:00pm at Carl & Sons Unique Inn in Cole Bay. The foundation is expecting full attendance as there is vital information to relay to all parties mentioned above. The SCDF will also be meeting with the Police Department this week.

Once these Carnival stakeholders are informed, the SCDF will then move into the public information phase. “There will be changes and protocols that folks will have to adhere to if we are to pull this off safely and responsibly. Our stakeholders will be apprised this week and the public thereafter. We look forward to everyone’s understanding and cooperation,” the SCDF said.

The foundation has already outlined its plans to the Government of St. Maarten.