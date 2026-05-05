Carnival 55 is a Wrap. A Spectacular Success | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has declared St. Maarten Carnival 2026, the 55th anniversary of the country’s oldest festival, a spectacular success, marked by a record number of locally driven events, strong public participation, increased digital visibility and renewed attention for both the destination and the festival.



The foundation said it is proud that Carnival 2026 showcased the best of St. Maarten’s culture, music, artistry, food, creativity and community spirit. The season, SCDF said, proved once again that Carnival remains the country’s largest cultural celebration and one of its most important platforms for local talent, entrepreneurship and national pride.



SCDF pointed in particular to the strong presence of local events on the 2026 calendar. This year’s schedule featured 21 locally themed events compared to five international events, representing what the foundation described as the largest positive local-to-international balance the festival has ever recorded.



“This was one of the clearest signs that St. Maarten Carnival is growing in the right direction,” SCDF stated. “Our local artists, promoters, bands, dancers, DJs, troupe leaders, booth holders, creatives and cultural contributors all had a major place in this season. Carnival 2026 showed that the local product is strong, exciting and fully capable of carrying the festival.”



The foundation highlighted events such as the King Beau Beau Show, Koncert X, Soulful Company and Soca Rumble as prime examples of the caliber, creativity and entertainment value that local organizers and artists can bring to Carnival. SCDF said these events attracted strong support and demonstrated that St. Maarten’s own talent continues to be one of the festival’s greatest assets.



SCDF also praised all troupe leaders and revelers for delivering a massive Grand Parade, one of Carnival’s signature cultural showcases. The foundation also hailed the successful staging of the first-ever Lighted Parade, which added a new dimension to the 55th anniversary celebrations. SCDF said it will evaluate the event with stakeholders, but intends to work toward making the Lighted Parade a permanent fixture of St. Maarten Carnival.



“The Lighted Parade gave Carnival something fresh, visually exciting and different. It allowed troupes to present themselves in a new way and gave the public another memorable experience. That is exactly the kind of innovation we want to continue building into the festival,” SCDF said.



Regarding the international shows, SCDF thanked all promoters for the hard work, investment and coordination they put into their events. The foundation said these shows remain an important part of the Carnival experience because they complement the local events and help provide residents and visitors with a full entertainment calendar.



“The international shows complement what we do with the local shows. Together, they give residents and visitors something for everyone. That balance is important. Carnival must continue to celebrate St. Maarten first, while also offering regional and international entertainment that adds value to the overall experience,” the foundation said.



SCDF also expressed pride in the results of its outreach to local, regional and international influencers, which it said aligned with ongoing efforts by the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau to increase destination visibility. According to the foundation, its social media platforms grew by more than 15,000 followers in just three weeks, not including the wider reach generated through shares, collaborations, tags, reposts and influencer content.



“We had some of the most popular influencers in the region and the world on St. Maarten, and Carnival and the destination will be better for it,” SCDF said. “The exposure generated during this season went far beyond our own pages. Carnival was seen, shared and discussed by audiences that may not have been familiar with St. Maarten before. That matters for the future of the festival and for the destination.”



The foundation credited its in-house media team, led by Audrey Jack of All Access, for what it described as an exceptional job managing SCDF’s outreach, content production, collaborations and online visibility throughout the season. SCDF said the media effort helped position Carnival as a vibrant, modern and highly marketable cultural product.



The foundation acknowledged that a festival the size of Carnival will always have challenges and areas for improvement. SCDF said any issues that arose during the season will be reviewed with Carnival stakeholders in the off-season, with the goal of fixing what needs to be fixed and strengthening the experience for 2027.



“But none of that can dampen the season we just had,” SCDF said. “The positive outcomes, the attention for the country, the celebration of local culture and the positioning of Carnival for a bright future are what stand out. We will always evaluate, improve and adjust, but Carnival 2026 gave St. Maarten many reasons to be proud.”



SCDF closed by thanking its volunteers and their families for their dedication, patience and sacrifice throughout the year-long planning process. The foundation said the work behind Carnival is often unseen, but remains essential to the success of the festival.



“Carnival preparation does not begin a month before Carnival. It begins a full year in advance. For everyone else, it may feel over when Momo burns, but for us, it never ends. We do it because we love it, because Carnival belongs to St. Maarten, and because we believe in what this festival means to our people and our country,” SCDF said.