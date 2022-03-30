Casino Royale and Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa and TK Poker Bring Back Celebrated World Series of Poker Circuit | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MAHO) - Casino Royale, in partnership with TK Poker Events, kicked off the third edition of the World Series of Poker Circuit (WSOPC) Caribbean in Sint Maarten. With the amazing turn out from previous events, organizers have chosen the all-inclusive Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa as the host resort and Casino Royale to host all the poker action from March 23 to April 4, 2022.

For almost 20 years, TK Poker and Casino Royale have partnered to organize great poker events in Sint Maarten. Reputed as the premier destination for world-class poker events drawing numerous top players, Casino Royale is the largest and #1 rated casino on the island and has maintained Sint Maarten’s ranking as a top Caribbean gaming destination.

The Maho Group’s CEO Saro Spadaro comments, “Sonesta Maho Beach Resort and Casino Royale are thrilled to host the World Series of Poker Circuit Caribbean (WSOPC) now in its third year. Based on the success of past events, we expect this year to be even better, firmly putting Sint Maarten and Casino Royale on the global map for gaming and poker enthusiasts.”

Casino Royale partner and event organizer Thomas Kremser, CEO of TK Events, spearheads the WSOP partnership for the The Maho Group. “After two years, players and staff are thrilled to be back in Sint Maarten for the prestigious WSOP Circuit event. It is the most successful event in its history in terms of participants,” said Kremser. “We look forward to a long and productive collaboration as Casino Royale and Sint Maarten are the perfect fit for a stop on the WSOP International Circuit and to host the WSOPC event.”

For the 2022 WSOPC Caribbean, the buy-in for the main event is USD $1,700 with a guaranteed prize pool of USD $200,000 and a total of 13 ring events, announced event organizer Thomas Kremser. Any official gold ring winners will qualify for the $1,000,000 Tournament of Champions event during the 2022 World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas.

Ring event winner #3 was Alex Djikhoffz from Sint Maarten, winning $16,600. There were 197 players participating in that event. Event #5 was a ladies-only event and winner was Veronique Croes from Aruba. Starting April 1st through the 4th, all players will arrive for the WSOPC Championship Event to participate for the $200, 000 guaranteed prize pool. For the full World Series of Poker schedule visit tkpoker.net.

Casino Royale, part of The Maho Group portfolio of resorts, real estate and gaming, is located at the heart of Maho Village, the entertainment district of Sint Maarten redefining entertainment, dining, shopping and gaming in a vibrant resort atmosphere. Open daily from 1pm to 3am, Casino Royale offers complimentary valet parking for casino players or closed parking at Maho Village at an additional rate.

For more information, events and schedules, please visit playmaho.com, call +1 721 -545-2590 or email casinoservices@mahobeach.com. Follow us on social media: IG @casino_royale_sxm and FB /casinoroyale.stmaarten.

