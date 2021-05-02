Cay Hill closes the Pretty Boy Experience with Artist Showcase at Motorworld | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – During the week of April 22nd to April 26th, St. Maarten was given the unique opportunity of hosting the Pretty Boy Experience, an event that usually takes place in Barbados organized by Pretty Boy Worldwide. The Pretty Boy Experience is an artist showcase organized by the first ever Caribbean pop record label, Pretty Boy Records founded by Trevor Pretty.

Francia Adamus, also known by her stage name Cay Hill, is a 20 year old singer/songwriter who was born and raised in the district of Cay Hill on Sint Maarten. She started singing in her church from when she was about 5 years old and began writing after losing her grandfather at the age of 11 when it was harder to speak about how she felt. Though young in age, she has already written for many top artists like Destra Garcia and Patrice Roberts.

“To have local artists like Kenyo Baly and Cay Hill given the opportunity to showcase their talents to the world is an amazing feat that we are happy to be a part of. We have immense talent right here on the island, and they most definitely deserve our investment and support,” shared Tariq Amjad, Managing Director, Motorworld Group of Companies during the welcome note.

The closing night was opened by Blvckhaze before Cay Hill took the stage for her first time performing live on St. Maarten. When asked about the experience, she shares that “performing my songs on the island for the first time made me feel so proud because I knew it was just the start. I can’t wait to be given the opportunity to perform the songs again and share my art with more people! I was also really nervous, but seeing familiar faces in the crowd made it so much easier; it felt like I was singing in front of my family”.

As a surprise, all of the other Caribbean artists signed to the label, including Navy, Marvin, DWN, Arii Lopez and St. Maarten’s very own Kenyo Baly, were also invited on the stage where they all blew the audience away with their talents. Honorable Member of Parliament, Mrs. Angelique Romou also presented both Kenyo and Cay Hill with Certificates of Excellence, as they were recognized as SXM Young Ambassadors for outstanding performance in the Art of Song.

“The night was so beautiful. I’d like to thank everyone who helped to make it a reality, especially Honorable Minister Ludmila de Weever, Motorworld, Pineapple Pete, Pretty Boy Worldwide and everyone who came out to support.”, shares Cay Hill.

Cay Hill is currently working on her deput EP and getting ready to release her first single, Phases, on May 14th, 2021. To stay up to date on the release, follow @CayHillOfficial on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.