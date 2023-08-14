CBA Board Carrying Out Thorough Investigation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Board of the Charlotte Brookson Academy (CBA) Foundation is currently conducting a thorough investigation into certain irregular activities that were carried out by a former member of the Board of CBA, a Monday afternoon statement from CBA said.

“We want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously. In order to ensure a fair and comprehensive examination, we have engaged the services of legal and accounting professionals to conduct a thorough review.

“Their investigation is presently underway, and once it concludes, we are fully committed to taking swift and decisive legal action to rectify any wrongdoing and hold accountable those responsible for any misconduct.

“We want to emphasize that the Board and Management of CBA are unwavering in our dedication to the students and staff of CBA. We remain resolute in our commitment to providing a high quality and exceptional educational experience.

“Our mission remains unchanged. Throughout this process, every possible effort will be made to uphold the integrity and reputation of CBA,” the CBS Board statement concludes.