CBCS is addressing concerns – “marketing conduct” of Commercial Banks | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Sint Maarten Insurance Brokers Association (SIBA) welcomes the assurance of the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) that the expressed concerns about commercial banks are being addressed, SIBA said in a media statement on Monday.

“In its response to the press release of SIBA earlier this week the CBCS states; Please note that issues as mentioned in the press release are being addressed by the Bank during the process of further enhancing its conduct supervision, as far as these are in the interest of the general public and legally permissible.

“We are appreciative of the CBCS affirmative response in addressing this matter as we identify this to have far reaching consequences for the social economic position of the citizens of both Curacao and Sint Maarten,” the SIBA press release concludes.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29448:cbcs-is-addressing-concerns-–-“marketing-conduct”-of-commercial-banks&Itemid=451