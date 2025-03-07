CBCS Launches New Stakeholder Survey | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO - Next week, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) will launch a new survey among its stakeholders. Now in its third edition, this survey aims to provide valuable insights into how stakeholders perceive the performance of the CBCS and which developments they consider most important.

Commissioned by the CBCS, the survey will be conducted by the research agency RE-Quest. The 2022 stakeholder survey yielded important insights that helped shape the CBCS’s strategic direction and operations.

The survey identified key areas of focus, including strengthening supervision, addressing the situation related to the financial institutions Girobank and Ennia, improving response times and communication, and more targeted communication efforts to the general public.

This latest survey also asks stakeholders specifically about the CBCS's communication on the introduction of the new currency, the Caribbean guilder. A wide range of stakeholders in Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and beyond will be invited to participate, including supervised institutions, other regulators, interest groups, government agencies, universities, and the media.

To ensure confidentiality, RE-Quest will process the responses at the group level so that individual responses cannot be traced back to specific organizations or individuals. After completing the survey and analyzing the results, the CBCS will share key findings from this year’s survey with the public.