CC1 ST. MAARTEN ANNOUNCES ANGOSTURA CHILL | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - CC1 St. Maarten is a proud distributor for The House of Angostura®, producers of the world’s most distinctive, loved, and respected bitters since 1824, today announces the launch of Angostura® Chill, the only soft drink in the world made with Angostura® aromatic bitters. Two crisp, bold flavours of Angostura Chill — Lemon, Lime & Bitters and Blood Orange & Bitters — has arrived in St. Maarten.

“Bitters-based refreshers have been fashionable for centuries and The House of Angostura has the distinct opportunity to build upon its iconic past to introduce a modern and vibrant take on the classic for a new generation,” said Ian Forbes, Angostura CEO. “As the demand for soft drink innovation grows, we crafted Angostura Chill with our consumers in mind to bring a unique edge and a much-needed break from the ordinary, as both a carbonated soft drink and mixer.”

As expected from a brand named ‘Angostura Chill,’ the simple and stress-free refreshment is a call to kick back, relax and embrace your chill. All the flavours are the perfect addition to any occasion from the golf course to the backyard, whether poured over ice or garnished with a cocktail.

Angostura Chill flavours include:

Lemon, Lime & Bitters - The perfect marriage of the tart sweetness of citrus soda with the intricate flavour profiles of Angostura Aromatic Bitters.

Blood Orange & Bitters – Sweet and citrus blood orange flavour with a hint of Angostura Aromatic Bitters, bearing a sweet and tangy finish.

Sorrel & Bitters – Bright, bold sorrel flavour balanced with warm spices, having a long finish of Angostura Aromatic Bitters botanicals. Available in the Trinidad & Tobago market only.

This new chapter in refreshment can be traced all the way back to the 1880’s when London journalist George Augustus Sala traveled to Sri Lanka and documented how he relaxed and refreshed:

“You put your legs up on the chair's broad arms; and you sip your lemonade, angosturas, [sic] and ice; and you need not speak to anybody; and you watch the Passing Show.”

Now, as the first-ever carbonated soft drink made with Angostura® aromatic bitters, Angostura Chill is cool, colourful, and full of flavour and life.

To celebrate the launch, the new brand’s “Choose Your Chill” campaign invites city-dwelling Gen Z and Millennial consumers seeking fun and relaxation to “choose their chill” as a reward for their socially busy lifestyles. "Choose Your Chill" will roll out at various times across all markets globally in 2021 and will come to life through a number of elements, including point of sale, on- and off-premise activations, digital, social, and experiential events.

For more about The House of Angostura and its new lineup of premium soft drinks, please visit www.angostura.com and follow on social media at @angosturachil or visit and Like CC1 St.Maarten Facebook Page or contact us +1 721 542 228 for more info.

About Angostura® Bitters

Angostura® Bitters is made with the original closely guarded secret recipe first developed in 1824 by company founder, Dr. Johann Siegert. The brand is manufactured exclusively in Trinidad and Tobago, in the Caribbean, and holds the Royal Warrant of Appointment to the Crown first granted to it in 1955.