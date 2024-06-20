CDFHA hosts “Mommy and Me” Date Night for Mother’s Day in Collaboration with SJIS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) hosted an event at the Government building to promote bonding between foster mothers and daughters, in collaboration with Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (SJIS).

The theme of the event was “Mommy and Me” Date Night and featured interactive workshops and activities that provided opportunities for the mothers and their daughters to connect in a variety of ways.

The event was hosted by a mother-daughter duo, further highlighting the theme. There were opening addresses by the Minister of VSA, Mrs. Veronica Jansen-Webster, CDFHA Department Head, Mrs. Chantale George-Groeneveldt, and SJIS Foster Care Coordinator, Ms. Meredith Concincion. A common theme in the addresses was the importance of recognizing the role of mothers, and their priceless contribution to society.

The first workshop was facilitated by Mrs. Shameda Delaney-Weekes with the title, “Building Strong Bonds”. The workshop was very interactive with numerous activities for the mother-daughter duos to engage in, such as recollecting cherished memories, practicing giving constructive feedback, and learning about each other’s personality types.

The second facilitator was Ms. Swinda Richardson, a Nutritionist from Collective Prevention Services (CPS), who gave a presentation providing useful information and tips about nutrition and living a healthy lifestyle. The information included a breakdown of the food pyramid and recommended portion sizes, how to read “nutrition facts” labels, and the importance of exercise and hydration.

The third and final facilitator was Mrs. Zillah Duzon-Hazel who guided an activity entitled, “Mother-Daughter Friendship Bracelets by Jolie Duzon”. The mothers and daughters were able to create various projects, such as bracelets, necklaces, and waist beads.

The facilitators were presented with certificates of appreciation and tokens of gratitude for their valuable contributions, and all the participants received goodie bags. There were also two raffle giveaways – a gift basket by Ms. Lidia Lake and a “Mommy and Me” Clutch Set by Jolie Duzon.

Based on the evaluation survey, the event received very positive feedback from the participants and was considered a success. The Department of CDFHA would like to thank SJIS and all the partners and organizations that provided services and support to make this event possible. CDFHA remains committed to serving the community with similar endeavors.