Celebrating 30 Years of Excellence at St. Dominic High School | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - This past school year marked a remarkable milestone for the St. Dominic High School - 30 years of shaping minds, building character, and creating a legacy of excellence.

During the recent Banquet that was held in observation of this milestone anniversary, which was themed: 𝘗𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘞𝘪𝘴𝘥𝘰𝘮 - 30 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘓𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘓𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 & 𝘓𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘤𝘺, many of the staff of the SDHS were awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to reflect SKOS' deep appreciation and respect for their long-term commitment, their impact and their invaluable contributions at the St. Dominic High School.

Honored as “Rising Pearls” were:

Mrs. S. Daryani – 11 Years of Service

Mr. A. Persaud – 11 Years of Service

Ms. W. Mentar – 12 Years of Service

Ms. A. Ferrance – 14 Years of Service

Ms. G. Lambert – 18 Years of Service (25 years in total at SKOS)

Honored as “Stewards of Excellence” were:

Mrs. G. Wilson-De Weever – 21 Years of Service

Mr. J. de Vroom – 23 Years of Service

Mrs. P. Davis – 25 Years of Service

Mr. G. Young – 25 Years of Service

Honored as “Pillars of Legacy” were:

Mr. P. Pereppadan – 27 Years of Service

Mr. H. Davis – 29 Years of Service

Ms. M. Richardson – 30 Years of Service

Ms. S. Rouse – 30 Years of Service

Foundation Catholic Education Sint Maarten extends its heartfelt gratitude to all past and present faculty members whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment have been the cornerstone of the continued success of the St. Dominic High School.

“To the long-serving educators who were honored, you have guided generations with wisdom, compassion and quiet strength. Your journey reflects the enduring values of leadership, legacy and learning, and you have helped shape the heart of the school community.

“We honor your long-standing, commendable commitment to excellence. Your impact is lasting, woven into the fabric of the learning legacy of the St. Dominic High School, and carried forward by every life you’ve touched.

“May God continue to bless you abundantly for the love, wisdom, and dedication you have so generously shared during your tenure at SDHS” said Mrs. Lilia Aventurin-Hodge, Executive Director.

“On behalf of the Catholic School Board, I hereby congratulate the entire staff (past and present), the students, the alumni and the community at large with the 30th anniversary of the St. Dominic High School”, concluded Mrs. Lilia Aventurin-Hodge.