CELEBRITY CRUISES EMBRACES THE MAGIC OF ST. MAARTEN FOR JUNE CARIBBEAN COMEBACK | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

MIAMI/SINT MAARTEN – Celebrity Cruises announced its long-anticipated return to cruising today, as company President and CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo confirmed that the revolutionized Celebrity Millennium, the ship at the forefront of the fleet’s $500 million modernization program and featuring the exclusive open-air hideaway The Retreat®, will homeport in the tropical paradise of St. Maarten beginning June 5.

Beginning March 25, eager travelers can turn their vacation dreams into a dream vacation when booking opens for new seven-night itineraries departing through August to some of the best-loved Caribbean island destinations. The ship will sail with vaccinated crew and will be available to vaccinated adult guests and children under the age of 18 with a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of embarkation.

Guests can take advantage of special air and sea pricing offering exceptional savings on all Summer 2021 St. Maarten sailings starting at $1,999* per person for a veranda stateroom. The offer applies to new bookings and flights must be booked through Flights By Celebrity and prices include airfare and taxes. No promotional code is needed.

Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said, “Returning to the Caribbean after more than a year away is such a significant moment for us. It marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone. We have been in constant contact with the leadership of St. Maarten these past months to support each other and share learnings and best practices. That we’re able to offer people the opportunity to safely vacation onboard the revolutionized Celebrity Millennium, is incredible, and that we will sail from the magical island of St. Maarten is very special. I am forever grateful for the support and collaboration of the St. Maarten government.”

“Having a major cruise line such as Royal Caribbean Group’s Celebrity Cruises homeport here is a significant economic milestone for St. Maarten. It’s an historic agreement, the fruit of continuous dialogue and a testament to the strength of our longstanding relationship,” Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunication (TEATT) Ludmila de Weever declared. “Celebrity Cruises homeporting here will help rejuvenate our economy and drive opportunities for our people. I would like to thank the management team at the Royal Caribbean Group for their commitment to St. Maarten and their confidence in the Ministry of TEATT as a reliable and responsible partner. I look forward to the successful re-launch of their Caribbean cruising,” Minister de Weever concluded.

Cruising the Caribbean: Experience Highlights

Celebrity’s new summer season of Caribbean cruises provides a week of indulgence on a luxury cruise ship with world-class dining experiences, thrilling shows and dreamy, stylish staterooms all while basking in the sun, culture and history of some of the most beautiful islands on the planet. Two different itinerary offerings include:

Aruba, Curaçao and Barbados – This trifecta of spectacular islands offers plenty of wonder from Aruba’s natural rock pools, caves and volcanic lava formations; to the colorful Dutch-colonial-style buildings and the Willemstad City Center UNESCO World Heritage Site in Curaçao; to snorkeling and catamaran sailings in the cool blue waters of Barbados.

Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados – In addition to the many water adventure offerings in Barbados, this itinerary adds in St. Lucia’s lush green landscape and relaxing Sugar Beach; along with one of the British Virgin Islands’ treasures, Tortola, with its mountainous landscape and beautiful sandy coves that are enough to make any beach lover swoon.

With cruise vacations beginning and ending in St. Maarten, guests have plenty of time to experience this island’s fusion of Dutch, French and Caribbean culinary classics, stunning beaches and renowned snorkeling and diving options.

Celebrity will offer a range of curated tours for all interests and price points at every port of call. Private Journeys and Small Group Discovery Tours will also be available for those guests preferring to explore the destinations with only members of their family or traveling companions.

The Celebrity Revolution

From bow to stern, Celebrity Millennium has undergone one of the largest re-imaginings in history to ensure an unparalleled new luxury experience for guests. The ship now boasts brand new staterooms, freshly appointed restaurants and lounges; and a redesigned spa offering guests unparalleled ways to relax and recharge. At the all-exclusive The Retreat, guests enjoy a private sundeck and redesigned lounge offering complimentary beverages, gourmet bites, live entertainment, and around-the-clock butler and concierge service.

Some of the additional onboard enhancements include:

Completely redesigned, contemporary staterooms and suites inspired by award-winning British interior designer Kelly Hoppen’s designs for Celebrity Edge and featuring Celebrity’s eXhale bedding with its luxurious Cashmere™ mattresses;

Stunningly reimagined restaurants, bars, and lounges where guests can enjoy unparalleled culinary experiences in captivating environments;

New boutiques featuring the hottest designer names;

Celebrity’s Advanced RFID lock technology with digital key access to every stateroom door.

Healthy at Sea

The company’s first priority is the health and safety of guests, crew, and the people in the places that its ships visit.

Celebrity Millennium will sail with comprehensive, multilayered health and safety measures developed with expert guidance from parent company Royal Caribbean Group’s Healthy Sail Panel and Global Head of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer; and local health and government authorities. These measures, including vaccination requirements, will evolve in keeping with current public health standards. Details on all health and safety measures across the entire Celebrity Cruises vacation experience can be found at https://www.celebritycruises.com/healthy-at-sea. In addition, guests must meet St. Maarten’s travel requirements, which currently include presenting a negative PCR test taken within 72-hours of arrival to the island.

Simplifying the luxury vacation experience, Wi-Fi, drinks and tips are now ‘Always IncludedSM’ on every Celebrity cruise. And, Celebrity’s “Cruise with Confidence” program provides flexible cancellations and best price guarantees.

For more information on Celebrity Cruises’ new St. Maarten cruise offerings, guests and travel advisors should visit https://www.celebritycruises.com/cruise-deals/caribbean-cruises-from-st-maarten-2021.

*For the pricing specified herein, taxes, fees and port excursions are additional and apply to each guest.