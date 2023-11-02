Central Bank Warns Public about Openways Securities Intermediary Company | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO - The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) hereby warns the public about the company Openways, operating websites with the name Openways, of which the latest known is www.openways.tech.

The website states that Openways B.V. is a securities intermediary registered in Curaçao with registration number 148698 and is authorized by CBCS with license number 0003LSI. However, Openways is not supervised by the CBCS and the aforementioned license number does not pertain to this institution.

All institutions supervised by the CBCS can be found on our website https://www.centralbank.cw/functions/supervision/supervised-institutions. For licensed and registered securities intermediaries, the option Securities Intermediaries & Asset Management Companies under Supervised Institutions should be selected.

According to article 4, paragraph 6 of the National Ordinance on the Supervision of Securities Intermediaries and Asset Managers (“NOSSIAM”), licenses, permissions, and dispensations, issued pursuant to the NOSSIAM are not transferable.

We draw your attention to the fact that Openways is in no way authorized by the CBCS to act as a securities intermediary. Because Openways does not fall under the supervision of the CBCS or under any other regulator in Curaçao and/or Sint Maarten, consumers are not legally protected and may be at a higher risk of losing their money.

The CBCS will continue to take preventive and repressive measures in its efforts to prevent violation of its rules and regulations within the jurisdictions of Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

Therefore, if you suspect or are aware of any activity that appears to be fraudulent in Curaçao or Sint Maarten, we urge you to contact the CBCS on telephone number +5999 434 5500 or by email info@centralbank.cw.

CBCS also recommends the public to consult its https://www.centralbank.cw/warning-notices website for a complete overview of issued investors’ education information and warning notices.