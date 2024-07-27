Certification Ceremony of the Youth Entrepreneurship Summer Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Youth Entrepreneurship Summer (Y.E.S.) Program concluded successfully on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the Rupert Maynard Community Center in St. Peter’s.

The Y.E.S Program consisted of nine (9) sessions, which included three (3) morning sessions per week, from the period of July 9 to July 25, 2024.

The program was funded by the Department of Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sports and implemented by the Sint Maarten Entrepreneurship Development Center Foundation (SEDC).

The program attracted more than forty-five (45) registrants, of whom twenty-eight (28) qualified by meeting the 16-to-24-year-old age criteria.

The closing event kicked off with words of welcome from Ms. Faye Arnell, Policy Officer of the Department of Youth. The morning was also filled with proof of accomplishments, as ten (10) young participants between 17 and 22 years of age pitched their business ideas.

The business ideas could become flourishing future ventures in Sint Maarten. The registrants sacrificed their summer vacation to be introduced to business fundamentals geared towards showing them how to take a business idea to start and maintain their business.

The SEDC will continue to provide the MSME sector with a wide range of business advisory services, training and workshops, and general technical assistance.”

We are located at 26 Bush Road, Unit 2.10, Ms. Lalie Commercial Center. and for further information please contact at 556-5653 or amini@sedc.sx