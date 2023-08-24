Chairman of the Board Greaux Jr. Steps Down as Airline Celebrates 62nd Anniversary | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – Today (Ed. Thursday) Windward Islands Airways International (WINAIR) marks a significant milestone that reflects not only our enduring presence in Caribbean Aviation but also our continuous commitment to innovation, safety, and customer satisfaction; WINAIR has turned 62, the airline said in a press statement on Thursday!

From the moment WINAIR spread its wings, we have reached great heights, overcame challenges, and embraced opportunities that have paved the way for our current and future successes. The most recent important achievement is the acquisition of 2 ATR-500 series aircraft. With these aircraft added to our fleet WINAIR continues to be committed to providing an exceptional journey for all travelers, whether for business or pleasure.

For the last 12 years, Georges Greaux Jr. has been an integral part of WINAIR’s journey as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. After serving the maximum of three terms, he steps down from his role at WINAIR, effective today. Mr. Greaux's tenure, which began in July 2011, marked a pivotal chapter in the history of WINAIR as he undertook the challenging task of rejuvenating the company and guiding it through tumultuous times.

Georges Greaux Jr. assumed the role of Chairman of the Board at WINAIR during a critical stage when the airline was grappling with financial instability. His appointment followed after the transfer of WINAIR shares from the Netherlands Antilles to the newly formed country of Sint Maarten. With a legacy deeply intertwined with WINAIR's history, stemming from his father George Greaux Sr.'s status as one of the company's founders, Georges Greaux Jr. took on the responsibility with an unwavering commitment.

Under his leadership, in collaboration with the dedicated supervisory board members and the then newly formed executive management team, Mr. Greaux helped guide WINAIR through a period of transformation and revival. His strategic insights and passion were instrumental in supervising the navigation of the airline through a series of formidable challenges, ultimately leading to success.

"Georges Greaux Jr. has been a driving force behind WINAIR's remarkable journey over the past decade. His deep-rooted connection to the airline, combined with his business expertise, has been pivotal in transforming WINAIR into a resilient and thriving entity," remarked Mr. Cleaver, CEO of WINAIR during the most part of Mr. Greaux’s tenure. "I will always be immensely grateful for his dedication and commitment to WINAIR's success."

“Winair has been a part of my young life, so being given the opportunity to serve on the SBOD rekindled my enthusiasm for aviation, but more importantly, reinforced my belief in the capacity and capabilities of all who contribute daily to making it work,” stated Mr Georges Greaux Jr. ”This is a bittersweet moment, but it is also one full of hope and confidence that the newly expanded SBOD is even stronger than before to assist the executive board and the shareholders in achieving common goals for the company to thrive and grow well into the future.”

Throughout his tenure, Georges Greaux Jr. oversaw strategic initiatives that bolstered WINAIR's operational efficiency, enhanced customer experiences, and fortified the airline's financial stability. His relentless pursuit of excellence, his calm demeanor, and his ability to rally the team in times of adversity have been commendable aspects of his leadership style.

The Supervisory Board of Directors and the entire Management team express their deep appreciation for Georges Greaux Jr.'s outstanding contributions and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.