Change of venue for Law Program offered by the UoC | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez (UoC) is offering its Law Program in Sint Maarten since 2018, according to a press release from UoC.

This Law Program is the same as offered in Curaçao, which has been positively assessed by the Netherlands Flemish Accreditation Organization (NVAO).

The UoC stands for continuous improvement including listening to its students, which is part of its quality cycle. Taking into account feedback received from the students, especially in times of COVIC measures, and to improve the educational facilities for its students, the UoC started its search for a venue that will better suit their needs.

Since 1 March 2021 the new venue is Brooks Tower Building on the 5th floor.

Brooks Tower Building offers more space for teaching, and space for a library and administrative and students’ support. It is conveniently and centrally situated and more accessible for the students with improved internet facilities which is an important prerequisite in offering the Law Program.

The UoC will continue its efforts to accommodate its students and provide in the need for homegrown lawyers in St. Maarten. The UoC is planning to offer more programs in the future, starting with the master in tax law.

