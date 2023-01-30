Chantale Groeneveldt and Anton Hoogenboezem presented with Vocational Service Award | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - January is recognized as Vocational Service Month according to Rotary International. Last week the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle presented two community minded persons with a Vocational Service Award, Chantale Groeneveldt and Anton Hoogenboezem.

Chantale recognized at a young age her passion for assisting others. She spent sixteen years as a healthcare professional both on St. Maarten and in the Netherlands, and from her interactions with patients, she realized that their difficulties stemmed from social challenges. During her time in the Netherlands, Chantale had the opportunity to assist in homeless shelters, where she gained a deeper understanding of how a single wrong decision could result in the loss of everything and becoming displaced.

She returned to St. Maarten, and worked in the private sector, before joining the government in 2010, working in numerous cabinets, where she had a bird's-eye view of the community. After the hurricanes of 2017, Chantale worked for six months as the recovery shelter's manager.

She is currently the department head of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs and Women's Desk. Chantale is now engaging in a crisis and disaster management trainers' training.

Anton is a member of RISC Takers and coaches the Under 11 football players in the organization. He is very instrumental when it comes to organizing activities, preparing the youth for tournaments on both the French and Dutch sides of the island, and is an important contact person between the kids’ parents and coaches.

The Mid Isle Rotary Club witnessed firsthand the passion both recipients have in what they are doing. Mrs. Groeneveldt helped the Rotary Club with a list of persons in need, to receive Food Hampers during the Christmas Season, and she was personally there to help distribute these. Mr. Hoogenboezem wanted to share his award with all the coaches and children, as he recognizes that all of them are deserving of this award.

Congratulations go out to Mrs. Chantale Groeneveldt and Mr. Anton Hoogenboezem for this well-deserved award.

Chantale Groeneveldt (L)

Anton Hoogenboezem (L)