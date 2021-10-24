CHCC Tackles Sewage issues amongst other growing concerns of the community | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - The Cay-Hill Community Council (CHCC)has been getting complaints from its residents for quite some time now with regards to sewage water running on the public roads, which has already caused minor accidents. After numerous calls to the police, who have assisted in granting fines to some culprits and many attempts to find out which government entity is really in charge of this growing nuisance, the council was able to request a meeting via a letter addressed to both Minister of VSA Omar Ottley and Minister of VROMI Egbert J. Doran, said President of the Cay Hill Community Council Angelique Romou in a press statement on Sunday.

Both Ministers who were quite aware of these issues were receptive to meeting with the Cay-Hill Community Council along with various Cay-Hill street leaders in order to give them an opportunity to voice their concerns in a meeting held on Saturday the 23rd of October 2021.

The meeting was a very fruitful one where the concerns and threats of the ongoing sewage issue were brought forward, as well as other pertinent concerns of the community. Accompanying the Minister of VROMI to give an elucidation on the way the current set up is from VROMI’s side was Mr. Charlon Pompier, director of permits and infrastructure who gave detailed information on what VROMI’s tasks are, how they manage the infrastructure part of it and how VROMI could remedy the ongoing issues.

Consultant for the Ministry of VSA Cedric Ortega also accompanied the Minster of VSA to give a bit of history into the sewage issues and how the ministry started to remediate these issues prior to 10-10-10 and how they plan on combatting it now.

Both Ministers indicated that there was an inter-ministerial meeting held to determine which ministry was responsible for issues such as these seeing they encompass more than one type of concern namely, health, infrastructure and also the law and a decision was taken to deal with the issues as they occur as a team while all matters pertaining to these issues are being worked on.

The Cay-Hill Community Council was also advised to gather all information regarding the complaints made and to have them submitted to the relevant departments, for further processing.

The Cay-Hill community Council and the street leaders were very pleased with the information received and the candidness of the Ministers. As the meeting culminated, they thanked the ministers and their support staff for their presence and cooperation and looked forward to a continued positive relationship moving forward in solving these issue that plague the Cay-Hill Community.

The president of the Cay-Hill Community Council Foundation Angelique Romou also wants to inform all that the Cay-Hill Community Council became an official foundation in September of 2020 and said that the current board consists of Vice President Michael James, Secretary Ndala Mills, assistant secretary Maira Vanterpool, Treasurer Linda Moise-Flanders and assistant treasurer Dionne Fleming-Lewis.

The objective of the council is as follows:

to represent the interests of the Cay Hill Community, monitor its state of affairs, and intervene on its behalf, also to preserve the natural beauty and heritage of the area, and stimulate the sustainable growth of Cay Hill and to promote or engage in projects, programs, and activities, that advocate and pursue a better and harmonious association amongst residents and an equitable quality of life for the Cay Hill Community.

The Cay-Hill Community Council is currently busy with finalizing one of its community projects with the SMDF which is the Cay-Hill Community Space which should be inaugurated soon and all Cay-Hill residents will be invited, to the opening.

Romou said that all Cay-Hill residents can contact the council via email at Cayhillcommunityfoundation@gmail.com or telephone: +17215562422/+1721556CHCC and on via their Facebook page Cay Hill Community Council.