Chef Competition Items Donated to ‘All About A Smile’ Foundation’ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - In a commendable act of community support following the successful 3rd Edition Chef Competition at the SXM Lagoon Festival, The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance has collaborated with Maggi and Prime powered by Ez-Shop to donate all remaining food items to the ‘All About A Smile’ Foundation and the ‘Freegan Foundation.’

These organizations are dedicated to providing food and clothing to under-resourced individuals, with a particular focus on foster children living on the island.

This initiative exemplifies the team's commitment to giving back to the community and ensuring that surplus food is put to good use rather than going to waste.

The foundations expressed their gratitude for the generous support, which will significantly aid in their ongoing mission to spread joy and provide essential meals to those in need.