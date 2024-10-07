Chef Ray shines a spotlight on Sint Maarten’s Culinary Scene following Enriching Visit | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a vibrant showcase of culinary artistry, Chef Ray, the influential force behind Pretty Girls Eat Too, has wrapped up an unforgettable four-day visit to Sint Maarten from September 27th to 30th. Her first video has already had a fantastic reach with close to 16k views, with 2 more reels expected to come out this month. Chef Ray's adventure has set the stage for the upcoming St. Maarten Flavors 2024 edition, taking place in November.

During her luxurious stay at the JW Marriott, Chef Ray dove deep into the island's rich culinary heritage. She explored St. Maarten’s diverse cuisine by dining at various restaurants that are participating in November’s St. Maarten Flavors. Chef Ray documented her culinary journey, capturing the essence of Sint Maarten’s food scene for her eager global audience.

“After spending time in SXM and eating my way across the island, I can see why it’s named the gourmet culinary capital of the Caribbean. From the many cultures residing on the island, to the amazing culinary talent that the chefs possess, this has been nothing short of amazing and eye opening.” Explains Chef Ray.

In addition to her culinary escapades, Chef Ray enjoyed a suite of exhilarating island activities that showcased the breathtaking beauty of Sint Maarten. From an adrenaline-pumping ATV Island Tour to a relaxing sunset horseback ride, a Topper’s Rhum Tour and quality cabana and pool time at the Seaview Beach & Pool Bar, Chef Ray’s journey highlighted the island’s appeal beyond just its food, making her coverage a well-rounded representation of what Sint Maarten has to offer.

“Participating in different activities on the island such as horseback riding, the Toppers Rhum Tour, baking cakes at the Zee Best Bake Shop, and going on an ATV tour around the island to sightsee showed how beautiful this island truly is. So much culture and so many stories to tell.” Continued Chef Ray.

As a seasoned private chef and caterer with over a decade of experience, Chef Ray’s engaging content continues to inspire food lovers and travelers alike. With her platform celebrating its fifth anniversary, this visit to Sint Maarten further enriched her collection of culinary stories and experiences, encouraging her followers to explore new destinations. It may not be long before she will be visiting St. Maarten again!

As the island gears up for the third edition of St. Maarten Flavors this November, local restaurants are eager to participate and showcase their unique offerings. This month-long event celebrates the creativity and diversity of local chefs and cuisines, inviting diners to indulge in specially curated one or three-course menus.

SHTA thanks the activities and restaurants who extended a warm St. Maarten welcome to Chef Ray: Carambola, D’s Beach Bar, Zee Best, Pure Ocean, Seaside Nature Park, La Patrona, Toppers, Seaview Beach & Pool Bar, The Pier, Luciano’s and Jax.

St. Maarten Flavors is celebrating its third edition and grateful for the partnership with St. Maarten Tourist Bureau, and our sponsors: PDG Supplies, SOL, Orco Bank, Prime Distributors, Visit St. Maarten, SXM Talks, Island 92, The Daily Herald, Trakx and Winair. Of course, the many restaurants that decided on an early sign up to benefit from continuous promotions should soon be joined by many other establishments offering 1 course or 3 course options throughout the month of November.

For restaurants interested in joining this exciting culinary initiative, there’s still time to sign up! Participants can benefit from exclusive promotional opportunities, including personalized videos, boosted social media posts, and media coverage in The Daily Herald.