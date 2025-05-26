Chief of Police Carl John Appointed First Vice President of ACCP | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/GUYANA - During the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP), held from May 12 to 16, 2025, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Georgetown, Guyana, Commissioner Carl John, Chief of Police of Sint Maarten and Chair of the Council of Police Chiefs of the Dutch Caribbean, was elected as First Vice President of the ACCP.

Commissioner John's appointment to this prominent position within the ACCP is a significant recognition of his dedication and leadership, and an honor for the Dutch Caribbean. It reflects not only the appreciation of the islands’ contribution to regional security, but also a clear commitment to further strengthen that role at the international level.

Founded in 1987, the ACCP brings together the police leadership of more than 20 countries and territories across the Caribbean. The organization fosters cooperation, the sharing of knowledge, and joint responses to criminal phenomena that cross national borders. Member forces face many of the same challenges: violent crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime, youth crime, and the effects of socio-economic inequality on public safety. Capacity building, digitalization of investigative processes, and the development of community policing are increasingly central themes in regional discussions.

The ACCP plays an essential role in the Caribbean’s regional security structure. Its strength lies in fostering mutual trust, enabling practical cooperation, and promoting the direct exchange of expertise and experience. For smaller police forces – which often carry great responsibilities with limited resources – the ACCP provides a valuable platform. It not only connects them with colleagues across the region, but also grants access to specialized knowledge, training opportunities, and shared advocacy.

The theme of this year’s conference – ‘United in Action, Transformed in Purpose: Building an Integrated Caribbean Security Architecture’ – underscores the urgent need for deeper, cross-border cooperation. Within this context, Commissioner John's election also holds symbolic value. As Chief of Police of an island closely linked to both Caribbean and European security structures, he brings international experience and the ability to connect diverse perspectives. As First Vice President, Commissioner John will contribute to the ACCP’s strategic direction and support efforts to strengthen collaboration among its members.

Commissioner John's appointment is no coincidence. He knows the ACCP well, understands what effective cooperation looks like in practice, and speaks with authority about the realities smaller forces face. In his roles as Chief of Police of Sint Maarten and Chair of the Council of Police Chiefs, he brings relevant experience that resonates with the issues at play in the region. This makes him a respected and committed representative at this level.