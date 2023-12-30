Choosing a different road in 2024 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - "As this year comes to an end, I couldn't help but reflect on the struggles our people have faced the past 4 years. It has been a rollercoaster ride filled with uncertainties, challenges, and heartbreaks. But amidst it all, we have seen incredible strength and resilience.

"The pandemic turned our lives upside down. We have adapted to new ways of living and working. Many of us have lost loved ones or experienced profound loss in various aspects of life. The mental strain has been immense, testing our emotional well-being in unimaginable ways. Financial hardships have become a harsh reality for too many families.

"As we look towards a better year ahead, let's hold onto hope. Let's strive for unity and understanding as we navigate through a new road. One that will bring back prosperity to Sint Maarten people.

"Let us not forget those who are still struggling –frontline workers risking their lives every day, the small businesses fighting to survive, single parents and seniors struggling to put healthy meals on the table and those who are feeling isolated or alone during this festive season. Together, let us support one another with empathy and compassion. Small gestures can go a long way. Let us reach out to someone who may be feeling isolated or donate what we can afford to help those less fortunate than ourself.

"Let us find solace in the fact that we are still standing, ready to face whatever challenges lie ahead. May the upcoming year be filled with hope, healing, and brighter days for all of us. Let us join to Movement to prosperity for all. Wishing you and your loved ones a peaceful end of the year and a Happy & Hopeful New Year!," Richinel Brug said on Saturday in his New Year's message.