Chris: Crookedness abound at PJIA, failed govt. created shameful mess | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Following news that yet another airport CFO has resigned, Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel laments that "four CFO's later, multiple construction excuses, unexplained delays, exorbitant spending by the CEO, fleecing of the trust fund money, and the egregious dismissal of the COO who only cared about the airport and its employees, has made St. Maarten and its once prestigious international airport the laughing stock of the Caribbean." He added that that the airport re-construction project is the perfect example of a failed government mired in its own shameful mess and mired in crookedness.

The ...