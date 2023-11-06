Chris invites USP members and supporters to join NOW | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In an unprecedented move in St. Maarten politics, Member of Parliament (MP) Christophe Emmanuel, the leader of the Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) party, has publicly extended an inviting hand to members and supporters of the United St. Maarten (US) party, encouraging them to join his ranks. This gesture of goodwill comes as a testament to his long-standing commitment to defending and supporting members of the USP throughout his years in the political arena.

MP Emmanuel publicly reminded that he has always stood by the USP and supportive of the party joining any governing coalition he was part of. In fact, when the MP was a member of the National Alliance, he did not sign the governing accord between the National Alliance and United People Party strictly out of principle and a sense of loyalty to the USP.

“The USP had been formed out of the National Alliance. Positions were almost the same and the two parties could have found middle ground in governing. When the Alliance chose the UP party instead of the USP, I simply refused to sign that governing accord because I wanted to bring the USP on board as a governing partner. I knew the Alliance-UP coalition could not work and I was right,” the MP said.

Moreover, Emmanuel has ardently supported initiatives to involve members of the USP in the decision-making process, recognizing that a diversity of opinions can lead to more balanced and effective governance. He noted how well his cabinet and that of former USP Minister Mellissa Arrindell-Doncher had worked together.

“In an effort to rally the dormant base of the USP which seems to be in limbo, I am reaching out to USP members and supporters, extending an open invitation to collaborate and contribute to the cause of building a stronger and more united nation NOW. Come over NOW. Put your vote on a team that’s on the winning track and whose direction has often been in line with yours. I have stood by USP from the beginning. NOW is the time to come over,” MP Emmanuel said.