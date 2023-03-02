Chris: PJIA CEO has staff working in paralyzing fear | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Christophe Emmanuel on Thursday said that the detrimental behavior and actions of the CEO of the Princess Juliana International Airport has to be elevated above politics once and for all, “because every faction knows that the CEO is bad for PJIA and every faction know people at PJIA who are working in paralyzing fear.”

The MP said he could not help but to become emotional on Thursday when he heard that communications professional Audrey Jack had been suspended for the most “frivolous, nonsensical, unproven, made-up” reason. The MP said the goal for the CEO is to appoint, once again, a non-local, less-qualified person in a position that a local has been executing flawlessly.

In order to accomplish this, MP Emmanuel said, the CEO of the airport goes out on a witch hunt to try and find anything, even false things, to hold against a person that the public came out in full support for. “He cannot get rid of people for infringes, so he chooses to make stuff up. He and a few cronies orchestrates these actions at PJIA,” Emmanuel said.

The MP refrained from going into details about Jack’s suspension considering that her union is busy arguing the case. However, he said, he stands strongly behind Jack and urged his fellow MP’s and the government of St. Maarten to finally do something about airport CEO Brian Mingo.

“Employees at PJIA are working in fear. They wonder who is next on the target list. They are afraid to speak to each other because Mingo has setup his network of spies who report to him. Imagine having to work in such an atmosphere. Imagine having to triple guess how you are doing your job, lest you fall victim to the CEO’s vindictive ways. How much longer are we going to accept and tolerate the airport CEO?” MP Emmanuel asked.

MP Emmanuel also lamented that a new Dutch CFO has recently begun his tenure at PJIA, and a Communications Manager from Eastern Europe and whose first language isn’t English has been targeted for Jack’s position. In the meantime, the airport has still never appointed a local counterpart to the CFO. “We have only seen foreigner, after foreigner, after foreigner. Just the way the CEO likes it since he believes that local people can’t crunch numbers.

“What we do know is that he is targeting St. Maartners, abusing company resources (the credit card scandal), works to dismiss managers and directors (Michel Hyman) and is at the head of the biggest construction fiasco in years. But he still have a job. How? This has to come to a head at some point. This cannot continue. I hope the airport employees have had enough now,” Emmanuel concluded.