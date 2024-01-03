Chris: US pre-Clearance vital to regain Sint Maarten Airport’s hub function | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the protracted reconstruction of SXM Airport has left a void in its hub function, adversely affecting St. Maarten and neighboring islands.

Dissatisfaction among travelers and stakeholders has led to a significant decline in SXM Airport's regional hub role, with islands like Anguilla, BVI, and Dominica exploring alternative direct air services from the US. Recent concerns raised by St. Barths suggest a potential departure from utilizing SXM Airport's services.

MP Christophe Emmanuel, leader of the NOW party, emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue. He stated, "The consequences of the sluggish progress at SXM Airport are profound. It's not just about the financial toll but also the potential loss of connectivity and prominence in the region."

Estimates indicate that the loss of hub services to neighboring islands could cost SXM Airport over $10 million annually, amounting to a staggering $50 million over the next five years. Emmanuel pointed out, "This is equivalent to the loan SXM Airport obtained from the St. Maarten government, highlighting the severity of the situation."

To remedy this, Emmanuel highlighted the importance of implementing US Pre-Clearance as a vital solution. He explained, "US Pre-Clearance is not just a remedy; it's a lifeline for SXM Airport. Streamlining pre-clearance processes for US-bound travelers will reinstate our attractiveness as a pivotal hub in the region."

Emmanuel stressed the financial benefits, stating, "At an estimated user fee of $15 per passenger, US Pre-Clearance will not only streamline processes but also offer a price incentive compared to ferry services from Anguilla and St. Barths. This nominal fee positions SXM Airport as a competitively priced transit option, appealing to travelers seeking efficiency and affordability."

He further emphasized, "Without a doubt, US Pre-Clearance will revitalize SXM Airport's standing as a premier transportation hub. Failure to address this critical need could accelerate the decline of our prominence and worsen our financial losses."

In conclusion, Emmanuel underscored the urgency of implementing US Pre-Clearance to safeguard SXM Airport's role as a central transportation hub in the North Eastern Caribbean.