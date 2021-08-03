Chris Wever secures school supplies for 19 more children | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Former Minister Chris Wever has diligently continued with his efforts to assist children who are in need of some help in their preparations for the new school year which begins next week. This time around, St. Maarten Concrete stepped up and made a financial contribution to go towards purchasing of school supplies and backpacks (school bags) for 19 children.

Arts From the Heart (Office 1) also committed to the cause once again to ensure that the supplies are made available at reduced prices. St. Maarten Concrete Franklin Davis made his company’s contribution to Wever on Tuesday. The donation from St. Maarten Concrete has made it possible for Wever to assist 19 more children, bringing the total of students he has assisted to 31.

“As parents we get excited when we are getting our children ready for a new school year, but not everyone is as fortunate. I believe when you have the ability and means to help those less fortunate than you are, you should. We are part of a community and I just wanted to do what I could to assist these children. Thank God there are some great corporate citizens out there such as St. Maarten Concrete who wanted to assist with this cause. School begins next week and it does the soul good to know that 31 children so far will have vital school supplies to help them succeed in school,” Wever said.

Last week Wever donated school backpacks filled with essential school supplies to the New Start for Children Foundation foster home in collaboration with Sentinel Accountants & Consultants and Arts From the Heart.