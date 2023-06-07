CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN INTRODUCES STUDENTS TO THE WORLD OF BANKING AT DPE CAREER VILLAGE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

Source: https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=50137:cibc-firstcaribbean-introduces-students-to-the-world-of-banking-at-dpe-career-village&Itemid=450
SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Students from various public schools recently filled the Dutch Quarter Community Center for the Division Public Education’s (DPE) Career Village.
CIBC FirstCaribbean was among many businesses that joined the event. The bank’s team shared information and insights into the world of banking.
Amongst other things, students learned about the importance of banking, and the career possibilities within the sector.
