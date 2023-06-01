CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN’S MOVE FOR THE CURE SUPPORTS NURSES | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Nurses we care, do you? Foundation recently got much needed support, from CIBC FirstCaribbean, through its own Foundation, the FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation. The funds will go towards further strengthening the initiatives of the Nurses we care, do you? Foundation.

The donation of $6,700 which will aid this group of selfless caregivers, with their efforts as they aim to empower and connect nurses on the island. The Foundation continues to do so through workshops curated specifically for healthcare workers on such topics as mental health, finances, and disease awareness, so they may continue to provide the best care to patients. `

The Move for the Cure event, part of the bank’s Walk for the Cure activities, brought cancer awareness to the forefront for the 11th year, last October, whilst highlighting the importance of physical activity, to not only lower the risk of several types of cancers, but also the beneficial effects on survival for patients.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure initiatives, take place across the bank’s regional footprint annually and have raised over USD$3 million over the past eleven years.