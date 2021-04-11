CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN’S WALK FOR THE CURE PROMOTING ACTIVE LIFESTYLES IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CANCER | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Positive Foundation recently got much needed support for its healthy lifestyles initiative.

The foundation was presented with a donation of $7,000 which will support its community projects, aimed at promoting active lifestyles through the use of outdoor fitness equipment. The funds were the proceeds of the ninth annual CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure held last year.

The region’s largest cancer fundraiser, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, went virtual last October as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The online walk and regional concert attracted participants from around the region and the world, allowing many to offer their support to the cause whilst raising awareness of cancer and supporting cancer care organisations across the other 15 territories in the Dutch and English Caribbean where the bank hosts similar events.

The bank was elated to again partner with the Positive Foundation for the event – further strengthening the support for yet more cancer education and awareness. Regular exercise in any form is known to help prevent cancers and help persons undergoing treatment for the disease. This has been one of the Positive Foundation’s main messages during their educational campaigns as they aim to activate the consciousness of the community to lead healthier lives.

The online event last October brought together some thirteen popular regional performers and two DJs for a full three hours of entertainment and exercise including energetic workout sessions from a number of top fitness coaches. St. Maarten’s very ownKing James was among the many performing artists which also included Reinir Lijfrock from Curacao, Mr. Vegas from Jamaica, Mr. Killa from Grenada, Teddyson John from St. Lucia, Ricardo Drue hailing from Antigua, and Julian Believe from the Bahamas.