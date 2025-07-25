Clarification on Guardian Group Fatum | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO - The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has taken note of recent reports in various media regarding the financial position of the owner of Guardian Group Fatum.

Since the locally operating insurers Fatum General Insurance N.V., Fatum Health N.V., and Fatum Life N.V. (operating under the name Guardian Group Fatum) are part of this group, CBCS wishes to provide the following clarification.

The three insurers are subject to separate supervision by the CBCS and currently meet the applicable prudential supervisory requirements. As fully independent local legal entities, the firms have distinct operations and segregated financial resources.

As such, the financial position of the shareholders of the Guardian Group has no direct impact on the financial soundness or daily operations of Guardian Group Fatum.

The CBCS continues to monitor developments closely and will respond appropriately should circumstances require it.