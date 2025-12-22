Claude Javois develops the GreenWorks Micro-Systems Project™ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Innovator and Designer Claude Javois, with credentials in MSc Environmental Waste Management, and AAS Biomedical Engineering Technology, has developed an Applied Environmental Engineering & Circular Economy Micro-Systems Model for STEM Youth Education entitled the GreenWorks Micro-Systems Project™.



The GreenWorks Micro-Systems Project™ is a STEM-focused applied environmental engineering and circular economy model developed to present environmental systems thinking through a structured, scalable educational framework for youth education.



The project translates foundational environmental engineering concepts into an applied learning model that emphasizes sustainability, innovation, and scientific reasoning without reliance on large-scale industrial systems.



The model applies a micro-systems approach, enabling environmental and circular economy principles to be explored through integrated system interactions that support systems thinking, interdisciplinary STEM learning, and conceptual understanding. This framework allows for adaptability across educational and societal contexts while maintaining the integrity of the model’s structured design.



The system will be officially introduced through an educational setup at a Secondary School to be designated in 2026, marking the inaugural implementation of the model within a formal learning environment.



The project aligns with key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).



Overall, the GreenWorks Micro-Systems Project™ represents a distinct, scalable, and education-centered STEM innovation that bridges theoretical understanding and applied environmental engineering concepts through a coherent micro-systems framework designed specifically for youth education.



The GreenWorks Micro-Systems Project™ is protected under an Intellectual Property framework.