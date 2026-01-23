Click, Connect, and Thrive: Seniors in the Digital Age: | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - With fresh topics and familiar goals, the Cyber Senior workshop series returns for another 8-month session. This initiative empowers mature adults to engage, explore, and excel with today’s digital tools, technologies, and resources that enhance their well-being.

Registration opens on Monday, January 26, 2026, and will close on Saturday, January 31, 2026. Classes begin on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at Belvedere Estate #3, Belvedere Satellite.”

Our dedicated Cyber Senior Media Coaches look forward to welcoming both new and returning students to a program rich with learning, growth, and opportunity. To register, contact the Sint Maarten Library at +1-721-542-2970 or email admin@library.sx. Enrollment is limited, so early registration is recommended.

Empower yourself or a loved one with essential digital skills that promote independence, convenience, and meaningful connection. Join the Cyber Senior Program and take the next step toward digital confidence.

