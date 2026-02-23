Climate Justice on Trial: USM Hosts Timely Panel on Bonaire Court Victory | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - The University of St. Martin (USM) will host a public panel discussion titled “Climate Justice on Trial: What the Bonaire & Greenpeace Court Victory Means for St. Martin,” bringing together regional experts and policymakers to examine the implications of a landmark Dutch climate ruling.

In January 2026, a Dutch court ruled that the Netherlands failed to adequately protect the people of Bonaire from the impacts of climate change. The decision, grounded in principles of human rights and equality, has sparked important conversations about state responsibility, environmental protection, and the rights of vulnerable island communities across the Kingdom.

With small island territories facing increasing climate risks, the ruling raises pressing legal, governance, and policy questions for St. Martin and the wider Caribbean region.

Ahead of today’s discussion, the USM team has been actively preparing to ensure a meaningful and impactful exchange. USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez, moderator Naomi Jankee, a Master’s student in Sustainable Development from Utrecht University, and Research Coordinator Raymond Jessurun met to finalize key themes and discussion points. Their preparation reflects USM’s commitment to fostering informed public dialogue on issues that directly affect the island community.

The panel will feature:

Bernadette Davis, 2nd Vice-President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin

Dr. Daphina Misiedjan, Assistant Professor specializing in Human Rights and the Environment

Riddhi Samtani, Policy Advisor and Environmentalist with the Government of Sint Maarten

The discussion will explore how the Bonaire ruling could influence climate governance, accountability frameworks, and future policy development within island territories. Particular attention will be given to the intersection of climate change, human rights protections, and government obligations.

USM is inviting policymakers, civil servants, researchers, students, and members of the public to participate in what promises to be a timely and forward-looking conversation. The panel will take place today, February 24, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the USM Lecture Hall 202, with a live webinar option available for virtual participants.

Community members are encouraged to attend and engage in dialogue on what climate justice could mean for the future of St. Martin and other Caribbean islands.

Zoom Webinar Registration:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XsCqVltKQzKh5di-PvDrrg

Webinar ID: 820 8602 7126

Passcode: 993410