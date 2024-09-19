Closing Statement by Outgoing MP Cloyd Marlin | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – “As I conclude my first, and short lived term as a Member of Parliament, I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to the voters of Sint Maarten for entrusting me with the privilege of serving the people from February until today, August, 19, 2024,” outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for the National Alliance (NA) Cloyd Marlin said in a statement on Thursday.

“Your support has been a driving force in my work as an MP, which I have taken seriously from day one, but I also remain humbled by the opportunity to represent you, all of Sint Maarten. My thanks goes out as well to the board and leadership of the party for granting me the opportunity to be a part of this historical journey that ended prematurely, following the recent Snap Election in August.

“I appreciate my fellow candidates who campaigned tirelessly, securing votes that contributed to my election—especially since my own tally of 406 votes would not have been sufficient to win my seat outright, in January.

“As I step away from my role and responsibilities as a Member of Parliament, this is not a goodbye. I want to assure the people of Sint Maarten that I intend to return, ready, able and willing to continue serving as your MP. In the interim, I will continue to asses where we went wrong as a party losing over 2000 votes and 3 three seats, in 2 elections.

“I intend to remain active as your voice across different media platforms, advocating for the issues that matter most to our people. I take this time to reflect on the challenges we face today, particularly in matters such as the state of affairs at Gebe.

“I’ll like to also congratulate my fellow candidates who have been elected Egbert Jurendy Doran the new faction leader of the national alliance.

“Ardwell Irion my mentor during my term in parliament and to Darryl York I will like to congratulate you as the newest member of parliament of the national alliance I know you will represent the party and the people of this country well.

“The constant internal disagreements within the coalition, and now even within parties, have left many citizens searching for real solutions. While a new coalition has been formed following the people’s mandate, let us not forget the true purpose of holding office—working for all of the people, not just those who voted for us.

“I will be watching, listening, and preparing myself for the future. When the next election is called, I will be even more ready and better prepared to once again represent you with the dedication you deserve.

“Thank you, Sint Maarten, for your trust and support. The journey continues, and I look forward to serving you again soon,” MP Cloyd Marlin concludes.