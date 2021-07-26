CM VISION to host exclusive LUXE Villa Party & AMNESIA Boat Ride on August 6. Tickets on Sale | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The newly established concierge and event service agency located on Sint Maarten will be hosting a weekend of events, CM Vision said in a press statement. “The company was designed for personalized travels to the island. From group travels to business getaways, party events and boat trips, CM Vision will make any experience as perfect and remarkable as possible.

“CM Vision is committed and dedicated to providing its clients with the highest levels of service. CM Vision will be hosting its LUXE Villa Party on August 6, 2021 and AMNESIA Boat Ride on August 7, 2021.

“The all-inclusive LUXE Villa Party is scheduled for Friday from 8:00pm-12:00pm with entertainment by DJ OutKast and DJ Mix Master Pauly. A Shuttle service will be provided from the Great Bay Parking Lot. Tickets are $100.00 and are limited to 100 persons due to the Covid-19 social distancing protocol.

“The party continues on Saturday with the Premium all Inclusive AMNESIA Boat Ride from 10.00am, with entertainment by DJ Big Boss, DJ Maestro, DJ Main Event and DJ JP. Boarding starts at 10.00am at Bobby’s Marina. Tickets are $100.00 and are limited to 100 persons. All ticket purchases can be done online via the website: www.cmvisionconcierge.com.”