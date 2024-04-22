Co-Creating Social Impact: Joining forces for positive change. Incoming Ministers and Parliamentarians urged to attend | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In an era where collaboration and unity are paramount for societal progress, NPOwer, of Foresee Foundation (4C), in partnership with the Think 2 Do Institute, announces its 2024 Forum series under the title "Co-Creating Social Impact."

The forum, set to take place on Thursday, April 24, between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., at the University of St. Maarten, promises to be a start for transformative action and community empowerment.

The forum's overarching goal is to enhance collaboration between Nonprofit Organizations (NPOs), the public, and private sectors, aiming to bolster social cohesion. By analyzing inter-sectoral relationships and initiating dialogue, NPOwer and its collaborators seek to propose positive recommendations and craft actionable plans that will amplify the invaluable work of NPOs in local communities.

Bonnie Benesh, PhD, a thought leader and head of the Think 2 Do Institute, will moderate and present at the forum. With her wealth of experience and expertise, Benesh will guide discussions, aiming to build the nonprofit sector's influence in St. Maarten's development and enhance its capacity to co-create positive change with the government as a serious partner.

The forum will delve into critical aspects of social cohesion, utilizing tools such as the Social Progress Index and Social Cohesion to assess St. Maarten's ability to address fundamental human needs and enhance citizens' quality of life. Through interactive experiences and structured dialogues, participants will gain invaluable insights into how collaboration and partnership can lead to tangible, positive outcomes for communities. Incoming ministers and parliamentarians are used to participate in this forum which seeks to strengthen collaboration.

At the heart of this initiative lies a recognition of the power of unity and the importance of structured dialogue in fostering progress. Drawing on the insights from Bonnie Benesh's keynote at NPOwer's 2023 conference, which emphasized the pivotal role of social cohesion in community resilience, this year's forum series builds upon a foundation of shared knowledge and collective action.

The Board of 4C urges invitees and partners to make every effort to participate in this forum, which will help the island grow: "As we look ahead to the Co-Creating Social Impact forum, let us be inspired by the vision of a cohesive and empowered society, where individuals and organizations work hand in hand to effect meaningful change. Together, we have the power to shape a brighter future for St. Maarten and beyond."

Known for its tagline, "Where NPOs connect," NPOwer is situated at Illidge Road #60, Unit 1, alongside R4CR and Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben. Interested NPOs can register via the link https://bit.ly/2024-Forum-NPOwer. For further information or inquiries, please contact the NPOwer team at npowersxm@gmail.com, +1 721 581 5050, or visit www.npowersxm.com

