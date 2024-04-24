Coalition of DP, PFP & NOW Clarify current Process Seeking Swift Conclusion from Governor | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Wednesday, 24 April 2024, Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams (DP), MP Melissa Gumbs (PFP) and MP Christophe Emmanuel (NOW) issued a joint statement in reaction to the press release sent out by the Cabinet of the Governor.

In the Cabinet’s press release, it was mentioned that seven (7) candidate-ministers were nominated for ministerial positions and these ministers will be sworn in.

In their statement, the three coalition party leaders, whose parties are supporting the incoming government, aim to bring clarity to the public, noting the confusion that erupted with the Governor Cabinet's press release.

The joint statement urges the public to take note of the following:

On Friday, 19 April 2024, the final report was handed in at the Cabinet of the Governor by the formateur, Dr. Mercelina. In that final report, the nine (9) names of the candidate ministers were submitted and thus there will be nine (9) national decrees sent to the Cabinet of the Governor for signature. On Sunday, 21 April 2024, there was a clarification request made on some points by the Governor to the formateur, which were provided in writing to the Cabinet of the Governor on 23 April 2024. The formateur is presently awaiting confirmation that the nine (9) national decrees have been sent to the Governor for signing.

“We remain committed to the principles of good governance, integrity and transparency, as this process nears its conclusion,” the three leaders stated, “and are grateful to all those who have assisted, advised, and participated in this process. Right now, we await a swift conclusion of this formation, so that the people's work can begin."