Coast Guard assists sailing vessel by towing it to safety | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG) assisted a sailing vessel off the coast of Sint Maarten in the morning hours of Sunday, July 9th.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Fort de France reported a sailing vessel in need of assistance approximately 10 nautical miles south of Phillipsburg Sint Maarten.

The Coast Guard vessel ‘Metal Shark’ assisted the sailing vessel which had two persons onboard by towing them safely to Simpson Bay where they were able to anchor the vessel in the bay.