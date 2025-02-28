Coast Guard/Shipping & Maritime Affairs detains one person for illegally residing on the island. Captain fined | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - In cooperation with Shipping and Maritime Affairs, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard in Sint Maarten regularly patrols Simpson Bay and other areas of the island.

While patrolling the Simpson Bay Lagoon, Coast Guard officers together with the inspector of Shipping and Maritime Affairs, a small vessel without a name nor a registration number was observed. The small vessel was carrying four passengers and two crew members on board.

The captain of the boat was not able to present the necessary documents which would allow him to navigate the vessel, nor did he have the required documents to run a business.

As a result, the captain was issued a fine for failing to comply with the above-mentioned points. The other crew member was detained for residing illegally in Sint Maarten and the vessel was immediately confiscated.

The passengers on board the vessel was safely transported back to the pier where they originally departed from.