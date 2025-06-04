COCI Announces Winners of the 2025 Carnival Booth Holders’ Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Booth Holders’ Competition, held during this year’s vibrant Carnival season.

The competition recognized outstanding food vendors located inside the Carnival Village and along Pond Fill Road who showcased cultural relevance, creativity, originality, cleanliness, and overall presentation while serving the community during the festivities.

After a spirited display of flavor and flair, Mr. Jason James of Booth #19 – Windsor Gardens emerged as the 1st Place winner, earning 40 points. Ms. Micheline Warner of Booth #14 – Patience Too came in 2nd with 39 points and taking 3rd Place, with 38 points, was Ms. Joyceline Pantophlet of Booth #20 – Sista’s.

On Monday, May 19, COCI hosted a special congratulatory and awarding meeting where the Executive Director Mr. Jude Houston with officially recognized and presented with their certificates and prize monies.

In his remarks, Mr. Houston stated, “As a Chamber, we recognize the value of initiatives that celebrate creativity and stimulate cultural expression. Congratulations to the businesses for their adherence to quality and standards, which are key components of business growth and sustainability. We are thankful for the participation of our business community, and we look forward to their continued involvement in future initiatives.”

COCI extends its appreciation to all participating vendors who contributed to the festive spirit and cultural richness of the 2025 Carnival season.

For more information on upcoming initiatives and how to get involved, follow us on Facebook at “St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry” or visit our website at www.chamberofcommerce.sx