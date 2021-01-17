COCI Business Webinars 2021 Geared towards Business Capacity Building | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – As part of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (COCI) goals of continued engagement and support to the business community, the Chamber will be embarking on a series of webinars that are geared toward business capacity building that can eventually lead to their increase growth and development. This series of webinars are also scheduled in the Chamber’s calendar of events among others for 2021.

The Chamber had initially launched its community outreach program in August 2019 as workshops, which were conducted in person until February 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the remaining workshops were postponed. Those workshops will now be conducted digitally via Zoom as webinars for the interim period. The scheduled webinars are intended to provide business enthusiasts with key business insights from professionals most knowledgeable in their field. Topics covered will be among others, branding, marketing, financial planning, risk management, investment, e-commerce, mobile apps for businesses, and much more.

The webinars for the month February will be a special since COCI has partnered with key stakeholders to provide free webinar sessions over a 3 week period. These stakeholders include the Notary, Bankers Associations, the Department of Economic Affairs (TEATT), Tax Office and SZV Health Insurance. The Chamber is cognizant of the need to offer the business community and the general public as a whole with vital information as it pertains to services, operations, mandate and other pertinent information for public consumption from these institutions. Therefore, in the month of February, there will be biweekly webinars on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 7pm – 8.00 pm. The webinars from February 2nd – 18th will be free, whereas, from March onwards, they will be $20 per session.

Persons interested in participating in the free webinar sessions can view the schedule and access the Zoom information on the Chamber’s website and social media pages. February webinar session will also be livestream on the Chambers Facebook page. For paid sessions beginning in the month of March, attendees will be informed of the procedure subsequently. Be sure to like and follow us on our social media pages at sxmchamberofcommerce on Facebook and LinkedIn for all Chamber news and updates.

Finally, the Chamber would like to stress on the general public for its continued safe social distancing and abide to the Covid-19 stipulated protocols.