COCI Elects New Executive for the Year 2024. Brandon remains President | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - During the first general board meeting, held on 10 January 2023, a new executive board of the board was elected for the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI).

The new Executive comprised of Ms. Peggy Ann Brandon, who has retained the position of President from the previous year, Ms. Ife Badejo as the Vice-President, and Mr. Louis Bute as the elected Treasurer.

The secretary to the board is Ms. Annuska Friday. This sitting executive board will oversee the strategic direction of COCI along with the other members of the board of directors for the calendar year 2024.

During said meeting, Ms. Brandon took the opportunity to thank the board for the confidence and support placed in her to lead for another term and reiterated that the groundwork has been laid during the past year, for which the contribution of all members will be vital in bringing the strategic vision of COCI into fruition.

This she deemed necessary in cementing the relevance of COCI to the business community as constituents and as a matter national interest towards the county’s economic development.

Other members of the board are Mr. Benjamin Ortega, Ms. Jennifer Carty, Ms. Charlise Philip, Ms. Mirurgia Brown, and Ms. Inzinga Lake.