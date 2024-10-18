COCI Emphasizes Importance of Leadership Training to Participate in DEAP | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) is placing renewed emphasis on the importance of continued leadership training for board members to ensure effective governance across our corporate institutions.

The Chamber believes that certified training is vital for board members to execute their responsibilities at the highest level and to maintain a deep understanding of their roles within an evolving business landscape.

To support this initiative, COCI first conducted an introduction to corporate governance training with local expert Mr. Franklyn Richards, followed by the adaptation of formal governance training by its own board members.

The majority of the COCI board has now successfully completed the Directors’ Education and Accreditation Program (DEAP), which is a comprehensive director certification program, developed by the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada (CGIC) and facilitated in the region through the Eastern Caribbean Stock Exchange (ECSE).

This advanced program equips directors with the necessary skills to lead with confidence, integrity, and a clear focus on corporate governance best practices.

In line with its commitment to good governance, COCI is pleased to announce that it has successfully dialoged with the Eastern Caribbean Stock Exchange (ECSE), for St. Maarten to be host of this very important director’s training course, which is scheduled for 20-22 November 2024.

The program provides a unique opportunity for business leaders and board members, particularly those of government-owned companies, corporate private institutions, and other high council bodies to strengthen their governance knowledge and contribute to the overall success of their organizations.

As the business environment becomes more complex, the role of directors is more crucial than ever. Ensuring that our leaders are trained and certified is essential for building resilient, accountable organizations that can thrive in a competitive global market.

COCI strongly urges business institutions and their board members to take advantage of this upcoming training opportunity. The Directors’ Education and Accreditation Program (DEAP) not only enhances individual leadership capabilities but also fosters a culture of excellence in governance across the island.

For more information about the DEAP program and how to register, please visit the COCI website or visit the following link https://www.ecseonline.com/nov24-deap-inperson/ or contact us at +1 721 542-3595/542-3590.