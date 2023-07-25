COCI Encourages Local Businesses to Participate in the Caribbean Unity Business Expo | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) is excited to announce its endorsement and encouragement for the local businesses community to participate in the upcoming and first to be held Caribbean Unity Business Expo (CUBE) in St. Kitts. The CUBE is a regional event for the islands of Saba, Statia, St. Maarten, and St. Kitts, organized by the public entities of Saba and Statia in collaboration with Makana Ferry Service.

COCI considers this event as a unique opportunity for businesses to gain market exposure, network with industry peers, and showcase their products and services to a diverse audience. Added to this, the event can be considered a form of rendering support to and promotion of the "doughnut economy" of the Caribbean islands. The Expo will take place on 18th August 2023.

Registration is open to 10 participants of every participating island. Of the interested participants, COCI will be conducting a sponsorship raffle for two of those participants. To be eligible for the raffle, businesses must be registered at COCI, with all fees for the year 2023 paid in full. The names of the raffle winners will be drawn on Friday, 4th August 2023, at 3 pm. The lucky winners of the raffle will receive complimentary registration for the event and a return ticket from Makana Ferry to St. Kitts. Please note that accommodation expenses will be the responsibility of the winners.

COCI encourages businesses to seize this opportunity to expand their horizons, forge valuable partnerships, and showcase their unique offerings. Interested individuals and businesses can find more information and register their interest by visiting COCI's office, exploring our website (www.chamberofcommerce.sx), follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sxmchamberofcommerce.