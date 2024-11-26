COCI Extends Gratitude for Successful Directors Education Accreditation Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) expresses heartfelt gratitude to all participants and partners who contributed to the success of the recently held Directors Education Accreditation Program (DEAP). This vital training initiative marked a significant milestone in building corporate capacity within our region.

The training was held from 20-22 November and the Simpson Bay Resort. A total of eleven participants, including eight from St. Maarten, two from Anguilla, and one from St. Vincent and the Grenadines engaged in the comprehensive program facilitated by the Eastern Caribbean Stock Exchange (ECSE) and their esteemed regional experts.

COCI recognizes the importance of this training as it strengthens the governance and leadership capabilities of our corporate institutions, enabling more robust and effective management practices. The DEAP program has proven to be an invaluable tool in equipping directors and business leaders with the knowledge and skills necessary for navigating the complexities of today’s corporate landscape.

"We are immensely proud of the commitment shown by all participants," said COCI Director -Jude Houston, during the closing of the training. "Their dedication reflects the shared goal of fostering sustainable growth and development within the business community, not only St. Maarten but also across the region."

COCI also extends special thanks to the ECSE and their expert facilitators, whose insights and expertise were instrumental in delivering a world-class training experience.

Looking ahead, COCI is committed to furthering professional development and education opportunities for the growth and development of our local businesses. Plans are already underway to host additional training programs aimed at enhancing business capacity and supporting the advancement of our business leaders.